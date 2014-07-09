Cox Will Kick Off With SEC Network

Cox Communications is the latest distributor to reach a carriage deal for the SEC Network, the ESPN-owned channel geared to the college-football powerhouse Southeastern Conference and set to launch Aug. 14, ESPN announced Wednesday.

In addition to providing the forthcoming linear service across its entire footprint, Cox subscribers will gain authenticated access to additional live events via the college-sports conference’s digital platform, with content available across television sets, computers, tablets and other mobile devices.

Cox owns systems in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Missouri, all of which are home to SEC universities. Deal terms were not disclosed, but ESPN has been seeking higher rates for providers within the conference's 11-state footprint and a lower monthly subscriber fee outside of those areas, as it looks to forge national carriage for the SEC Network. Published reports put ESPN's asking price at $1.25 per sub within the conference footprint and a quarter without.

