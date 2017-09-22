Cox Ups Philip Nutsugah to SVP, Product Development and Management

Cox Communications has promoted Philip Nutsugah to the post of senior VP of product development and management.



Nutsugah, who will oversee product lifecycles for Cox’s residential and business voice, video and data services, reports to Kevin Hart, who now oversees Cox’s technology and product organizations as executive VP and chief product management and technology officer.



Cox also announced that Steve Necessary, who has headed up all major video initiatives at Cox over the past 13 years and itsfull product portfolio since 2015, will retire at the end of the year. Necessary, a long-time industry vet, is also late of Concurrent Computer Corporation and Scientific Atlanta (sold to Cisco Systems in 2005).



