Cox’s Videa Unit Adds Programmatic Partners

Cox Media’s Videa programmatic TV unit said it has made a series of deals that will increase the scale and scope of the business it does.

Videa said its supply-side platform reached agreements to get ad inventory from the Raycom and E.W. Scripps station groups. It will work with the demand-side platforms TubeMogul, The Trade Desk and VideoAmp.

It also made a deal with media tech company and data provider 4C.

“The new deals with our sell- and buy-side partners enable us to create scale with both breadth and depth of inventory in local markets, while also providing the highest programmatic demand to our broadcast clients,” said Shereta Williams, president of Videa. “We are excited to expand our automated sales solution and make it easier to buy local audiences at scale.”

Videa already had relationships with broadcast station groups Cox, Graham Media Group, Hearst, Tegna and Media General and major buying agencies, including Carat and its business unit, Amplifi, Starcom and U.S. International Media.

“Videa’s platform has enabled us to accelerate our capabilities for customers, in line with the growing demands and potential shift in media purchasing workflow,” said Pat LaPlatney, COO, Raycom.

"This partnership and integration with Videa bolsters the amount of linear TV inventory available to our clients and will help us build on the progress we’ve made in automating brand advertising across screens,” said Keith Eadie, chief marketing and strategy officer, TubeMogul.

Videa also said it relaunched its website to better align with the company’s new capabilities.