Cox’s Videa Launches Programmatic Platform

Cox Media Group’s Videa launched its programmatic advertising sales platform, which will have access to inventory from more than 200 stations during the fourth quarter.

Videa’s system will enable automated buying of TV schedules based on data, with analytics designed to optimize results.

Videa has relationships with station groups including Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Grey, Hearst Television, Raycom, E.W. Scripps, Tegna and Media General.

The company said it is working with major buying agencies including Carat, Starcom, Empower MediaMarketing and U.S. International Media.

“Having the ability to easily reach targeted audiences at scale locally, while having transparency into the buying process, has been an incredible asset to our team, given the expectations of marketers today,” said Kevin Gallagher, executive VP, local director, Starcom Mediavest Group. “We are looking forward to building on our relationship with Videa and to leveraging the insights provided to drive results for our client campaigns.”

Videa’s broadcast inventory will also be available through Mediaocean’s Spectra and STRATA’s media buying platforms.

(Photo via Pictures of Money's Flickr. Image taken on Sept. 17, 2015 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)