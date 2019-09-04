Cox Reaches Agreement to Carry ESPN’s ACC Net

With college football season already underway, Disney Media Distribution reached an agreement that will give ESPN’s new ACC Network carriage to Cox Communications subscribers, the companies said Wednesday.

The network will be available in all Cox markets.

“We know our customers are passionate about sports, and we’re excited to be able to connect them to exclusive ACC content and games through this agreement,” said Andy Albert, Cox Communications senior VP, content acquisition.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Cox Communications’ strong presence in key markets across the ACC footprint makes this agreement great for their consumers and vibrant fan base. With more than 30 remaining football games on tap this season, Cox subscribers will get to welcome the ACC Network in overdrive,” said Sean Breen, senior VP, Disney Media Distribution.

All ACC Network games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers.

The ACC Network will carry about 450 live contests, including 40 regular season football games.

The network is opened and operated by Disney’s ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference.

ESPN has been televising ACC games since 1979 and has exclusive rights to all conference-controlled games across all sports and championships.