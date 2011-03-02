Cox To Offer HBO To Go
Cox is the latest MSO to carry the HBO Go broadband service, which will now offer every season of classic series like The Sopranos as part of a major content upgrade, the pay TV service announced Wednesday.
Cox
joins Comcast Cable, Verizon FiOS and AT&T in offering its
subscribers HBO Go as part of their HBO linear subscription, according
to network officials. The subscriber-authenticated service is now
available to nearly half of HBO's 30 million subscribers.
The network
also announced it will offer 1,400 hours of content on HBO Go, more
than doubling the 600 hours currently available on the service. HBO will
offer every season of such classic original series as The Sopranos,Sex and The City and The Wire as well as current hits such as True Blood.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.