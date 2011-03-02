Cox To Offer HBO To Go

Cox is the latest MSO to carry the HBO Go broadband service, which will now offer every season of classic series like The Sopranos as part of a major content upgrade, the pay TV service announced Wednesday.

Cox

joins Comcast Cable, Verizon FiOS and AT&T in offering its

subscribers HBO Go as part of their HBO linear subscription, according

to network officials. The subscriber-authenticated service is now

available to nearly half of HBO's 30 million subscribers.

The network

also announced it will offer 1,400 hours of content on HBO Go, more

than doubling the 600 hours currently available on the service. HBO will

offer every season of such classic original series as The Sopranos,Sex and The City and The Wire as well as current hits such as True Blood.