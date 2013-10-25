Cox Names Steve Rowley Senior VP Of Cox Business

Cox Communications has promoted seasoned telecom executive Steve

Rowley to senior VP of Cox Business, responsible for the

strategic direction of the cable operator's high-growth division that

will deliver approximately $1.6 billion this year. He oversees all

sales, operations, product development and marketing for business

customers, including wholesale services for telecom carriers.

Rowley was a key lieutenant under former Cox Business chief Phil Meeks, who left

to oversee Time Warner Cable's business services operation this past

June.

Rowley had served as vice president of Cox Business responsible for

sales and operations in the company's Western markets. While in this

role, he oversaw the local strategic planning, sales performance, back

office systems, customer installations and capital investment.



