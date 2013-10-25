Cox Names Steve Rowley Senior VP Of Cox Business
By MCN Staff
Cox Communications has promoted seasoned telecom executive Steve
Rowley to senior VP of Cox Business, responsible for the
strategic direction of the cable operator's high-growth division that
will deliver approximately $1.6 billion this year. He oversees all
sales, operations, product development and marketing for business
customers, including wholesale services for telecom carriers.
Rowley was a key lieutenant under former Cox Business chief Phil Meeks, who left
to oversee Time Warner Cable's business services operation this past
June.
Rowley had served as vice president of Cox Business responsible for
sales and operations in the company's Western markets. While in this
role, he oversaw the local strategic planning, sales performance, back
office systems, customer installations and capital investment.
For the full story go to Multichannel.com.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.