Cox Names Len Barlik COO

Cox Communications named Len Barlik executive VP and chief operating officer of the cable company. He replaces Jill Campbell, who was promoted to parent Cox Enterprises earlier this month.

Barlik joined Cox in 2011 as executive VP of product management and development. During his tenure, Cox launched several products such as Contour, the company’s flagship video product, Gigabit broadband speeds for residential customers and the Homelife home security and automation portfolio. Most recently, he served as chief human resources officer where he realigned leadership, processes and tools to better equip the evolving workforce to meet customer needs, Cox said.

“No matter the role, Len’s approach is always characterized by a long-range, strategic vision, a sense of urgency and the ability to move an organization to deliver on its strategy,” Cox president Pat Esser said in a statement. “As chief operations officer, Len will ensure that our marketplace strategies are tightly aligned with our operating principles so that we can continue to improve the customer experience and grow the company.”



