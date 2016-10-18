Cox Media Group Will Rearrange Execs Under Guthrie

Cox Media Group Tuesday announced several leadership changes across its ad platforms business that will coincide with Kim Guthrie becoming the company’s president in January.

Under the new structure, Brett Fennell, who is currently CMG’s CFO, will add executive VP of national ad platforms to his title. That brings CoxReps, Gamut and Video under his purview.

David Palmer, who is CoxReps’ senior VP of sales and president of HRP, will be promoted to president of CoxReps. TeleRep president Jason Morrow will become the COO of CoxReps.

Guthrie, who is now executive VP of national ad platforms and president of CoxReps, will replace the current president Bill Hoffman, who is retiring.