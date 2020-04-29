Cox Media Group Unveils Logo Design Contest Winner

Cox Media Group unveiled a new logo for the company, which emerged after a company wide content to find a winning design.

The winning logo was submitted by Kim Colombero, art director at CMG’s TV station in Jacksonville, Fla., who was told she won by CMG CEO Kim Guthrie.

“The Design Our Logo Challenge was a great success and we were amazed at the level of participation from our people,” said Guthrie. “While we had hoped to launch our new logo in a bigger, public celebration – we simply could not wait any longer to unveil it and share the news with our winning designer.”

The logo features the company’s initials, with the “C” and the “G” in the company’s signature blue shade, with the “M” made up for yellow, orange and blue hues the company says reflects the company’s legacy of competition, collaboration, diversity and inclusion.

“I was both thrilled and humbled to learn that my submission had made it to the final three, let alone that it had been chosen as the winning logo,” said Colombero. “I am so proud to work for a company that is so inclusive and actively celebrates employees and their work.”

The new Cox Media Group was formed after the Cox stations were bought by Apollo Global Management last year and combined with Northwest Broadcasting, which was also acquired by Apollo.

The winning logo was selected out of 250 submissions from more than 100 employees across the country.

The company’s research team surveyed employees, who identified three finalists. Those finalists were tested in a national research study with more than 30,000 respondents.

Piplsay Technology conducted the nationwide testing.

“Leaning on our own CMG team members to drive this process, and then validating it through a rigorous research process, was very important to us,” said Guthrie. “We are building this company together and our people are putting their thumbprint on it in all corners of our business. We now have our new, modern logo to help define our brand for years to come.”