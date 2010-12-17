Cox Initiates 'TV Everywhere' Test With TNT, TBS

Cox Communications has launched a beta version of Turner Broadcasting System's TV Everywhere services for TNT and TBS, providing access to full-length episodes within 24 hours after they air, in all of its markets.

The operator kicked off an initial test launch Dec. 16 with limited content, according to Cox spokeswoman Erin Lambremont. The companies expect to more widely launch the service to the MSO's customers in the first quarter of 2011.

TNT and TBS's "TV Everywhere" sites -- at www.tbs.com/tveverywhere and www.tnt.tv/tveverywhere -- are available to customers of participating affiliates. Full-length shows now available for viewing include episodes of TNT's The Closer, Leverage, Men of a Certain Age and Rizzoli & Isles, and TBS's Conan,Glory Daze, Lopez Tonight and House of Payne.

