Cox Communications Adds Pentagon Channel Programming to VOD Lineup

Cox Communications is adding several programs from the Pentagon Channel to its video-on-demand lineup in northern Virginia, home to a large military population.

The channel, a satellite-TV service of the Department of Defense, is already available to 1.3 milion service members on more than 350 military bases in the United States, as well as to an additional 800,000 overseas via American Forces Radio and Television.

It is also carried to another 13 million people via commercial distribution by a number of cable operators including Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Charter Communications and Verizon Communications' FiOS TV.

Cox will carry RECON, Fit for Duty and the intriguingly titled The Grill Sergeants as a free-VOD offering.

The Pentagon said this marks its largest VOD lineup on a cable system to date.