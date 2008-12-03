Cox Brings Newspapers, TV & Radio Together

While other media companies have chosen to spin off various divisions, Cox Enterprises will bring Cox Newspapers, Cox Television and Cox Radio under one banner. Starting next month, the new Cox Media Group will house all three. It will be headquartered in Atlanta and Sandy Schwartz will be president.



“Bringing together our media operations under one organization creates efficiencies that allow us to strengthen Cox for the future,” said Cox Enterprises President/COO Jimmy Hayes. “Working together, our businesses will grow to become more cost effective, learn more from each other and continue their leadership position in serving our markets.”



Cox Media Group will comprise 43 newspapers, 15 TV stations and 86 radio outlets. Cox executives believe the new setup will help the various media benefit from each other. “[They’ll] benefit from more comprehensive and efficient corporate resources while retaining separate operations,” Cox said in a statement. “Additionally, each business within Cox Media Group will gain access to an expanded knowledge base given Cox’s strong focus on market research.”



Added Schwartz: “Another advantage to Cox Media Group is that we are bringing together our wide array of digital resources that ultimately will lead to enhanced online and mobile experiences for all our audiences.”