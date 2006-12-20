Cox Adds Two Sports Nets in San Diego, Las Vegas

CSTV and "the mtn.," the new MountainWest Sports Network, will be available on Cox Communications in San Diego and Las Vegas beginning Dec. 22.

Both college sports networks will be available on Cox Digital Cable’s Sports and Information tier.

CSTV covers college sports from all over the nation, while the mtn., which just launched September 1, covers just the MountainWest Conference. The mtn. is jointly owned by Comcast and CSTV.