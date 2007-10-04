Cox Adds TBS, CNN HD Channels

Cox Communications is adding TBS in HD and CNN HD to its lineup of high-definition channels.

The cable operator struck an agreement with Turner Broadcasting System to add the two HD channels in its markets. Cox now has agreements with 30 national cable networks for HD channels.

“As we continue to increase the value of our video service with more high-definition channels and more on-demand choices, customers will continue to count on Cox Digital Cable for the best value in our markets,” Cox senior vice president of programming Bob Wilson said in a statement.

TBS in HD has been a hot property of late as operators scramble to add the channel for the Major League Baseball playoffs, which started Wednesday. TBS is carrying divisional games, as well as the National League Championship Series. Time Warner Cable, Comcast, DirecTV and Cablevision Systems have all added TBS in HD over the past week.