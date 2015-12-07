Courtney White to Lead Travel Channel Programming

Scripps Networks Interactive said that Courtney White, who had been VP of programming for the company's HGTV, DIY Network and Great American Country brands, has been promoted to senior VP of programming for Travel Channel.

In her new role, she will oversee all series development and production for the network, and will lead the Travel Channel programming team based in Knoxville, Tenn. Her team will include existing senior VP Ross Babbit, the company said. Scripps is relocating the network’s headquarters to Knoxville from Chevy Chase, Md., during 2016.

“Courtney has been a driving force in the success of our home networks for many years,” Kathleen Finch, SNI’s chief programming, content and brand officer, said in a release. “She has an intuitive understanding of what it takes to make hit shows on a consistent basis, through great ideas and execution. Courtney is a hands-on executive with a proven track record of driving ratings across genres, and her leadership of programming at Travel Channel will be key to our work to grow that network for the long term.”

