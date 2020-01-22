Court TV to Act Out Weinstein Rape Trial

With camera’s not allowed in the courtroom, Court TV said it plans to cover the Harvey Weinstein rape trial by having voice actors record testimony as it happens.

The network is using what it calls ‘Court TV Instant Replay’ to bring the case to viewers. The actors will reach trial transcripts, statements and exchanges verbatim as they happen. The audio will be supplemented with images of the trial participants who are speaking.

Courtroom sketches, exclusive interviews with players in the case, and in-depth analysis by the country’s brightest attorneys, most experienced investigators and experts also provide legal insight and perspectives into the proceedings.

Court TV Instant Replay is our commitment to viewers to quickly turnaround and bring to life the critical moments of the trial,” said Court TV senior VP Scott Tufts.“These innovative presentations will combine with the expertise and reporting of our leading team of legal journalists and behind-the-scenes personnel to give consumers an immersive viewing experience of the Weinstein trial they will not get anywhere else.”

Court TV petitioned the court for media access to the Weinstein trial, but was denied.

For Court TV, part of the E.W. Scripps Co., Seema Iyer and Vinnie Politan will be anchoring Weinstein trial coverage live from the network’s studios in New York.

Court TV has conducted interviews in the case with Weinstein accusers Hope D’Amore, Heather Kerr, Kadian Nobel, Lauren Sivan and Dominique Huett; Weinstein attorneys Donna Rotunno and Damon Cheronis; Gloria Allred, who represents many of the accusers and defense expert Dr. Elizabeth Loftus.