Court TV Set to Launch True-Crime Podcast

The new Court TV is launching a weekly podcast that will debut Thursday (Aug. 29).

The Court TV podcast will be hosted by network anchors Vinnie Politan and Seema Iyer.

Each podcast will take a behind-the-scenes look at a trials being covered by the network. Episode will feature members of the network on-air team and top attorney, investigators and experts.

The first episode will look at cases including a Florida manslaughter case resulting from a fatal dispute over a handicapped parking spot.

The Court TV podcast will be distributed by Stitcher, The network and Stitcher are both owned by the E.W. Scripps Co. It will also be available on other podcast platforms including Apple, Google and Spotify. They can also be streamed at CourtTV.com.