Courier Adds Australian Open Duties

Jim Courier continues to expand his presence on Tennis Channel, adding Australian Open duties to his growing roster of responsibilities.

Courier will appear nightly during the coverage, which begins Jan. 13. including on a series of special segments from the tournament grounds in Melbourne.

Courier, captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team, joined Tennis channel in 2012 as lead analyst for the U.S. Open and has since added Wimbledon coverage and later this year the BNP Paribas Open.

Tennis Channel will provide 180 hours of coverage and 30-plus hours of live coverage including the finals of men’s and women's doubles and same-day airings of the men's and women's finals (ESPN has the finals live as well as much of the other singles play).