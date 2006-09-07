Couric's News Audience Wanes, But Still Number One

By Allison Romano



In her second outing as anchor of The CBS Evening News on Sept. 6, Katie Couric once again led the network news race, although the audience dipped from her Sept. 5 debut.



The CBS Evening News With Katie Couric notched a strong 10.13 million viewers Sept. 6, according to overnight ratings from Nielsen Media Research, up from 7.34 million on the same night a year ago.



Couric's day two performance dipped from an impressive 13.59 million viewers on Sept. 5, where heavy sampling drove CBS to its best Evening News rating since 1998.



On Wednesday night, ABC World News With Charles Gibson finished No. 2 with a 7.11 million viewers and NBC's Nightly News with Brian Williams recorded 7.04 million viewers.



In the key adults 25 to 54 demographic, Couric was top-rated with a 2.7, followed by ABC's 2.1 rating and NBC's 1.9 in the demo. Among adults 18 to 49, CBS and NBC were tied with 1.9 ratings, followed by ABC's 1.4.

