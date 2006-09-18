Couric Maintains the Lead

For the second straight week, The CBS Evening News with Katie Couric finished as the most-watched network newscast, but Couric's margin of victory over her NBC and ABC rivals is razor-thin.



For the week of Sept. 11 to Sept. 15, less than 400,000 viewers separated first-placed CBS from no. 3 ABC. Couric's newscast averaged 7.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research, followed by The NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams' 7.83 million viewers and ABC World News with Charles Gibson's 7.53 million viewers.

In the key news demo, adults 25 to 54, Couric was no. 1 with a 2.1 rating, followed by ABC and NBC with 2.0 ratings.



With Couric in the anchor chair, CBS's ratings jumped 15% over the same week last year. But Couric's audience has settled considerably from her debut week. In the shortened Labor Day week, Evening News averaged 10.2 million viewers and a 2.8 in the demo.