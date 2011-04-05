Couric To Lead CBS News' Royal Wedding Coverage
Amid speculation about Katie Couric's future at CBS News, the
network said Tuesday that the current CBS
Evening News anchor would lead its live coverage of the royal wedding of
Prince William and Kate Middleton from London on April 29.
The Early Show
co-anchor Erica Hill will contribute reports from outside Buckingham Palace on
the day of the nuptials, and Couric will anchor a one-hour primetime special
that night called The Royal Wedding:
Modern Majesty.
The two women will be in London leading up to the event,
with Couric anchoring the Evening News
from there for three nights starting April 27 and Hill co-anchoring The Early Show from across the pond
beginning April 25.
CBS Sunday Morning will feature royal wedding themed reports
on both April 24 and May 1. CBS Newspath, the network's affiliate news service,
will offer coverage April 24-30, with correspondents reporting from Westminster
Abbey and Buckingham Palace.
CBSNews.com will simulcast the network's live coverage
online and national correspondent Dan Raviv will anchor coverage for CBS Radio
News.
