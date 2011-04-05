Couric To Lead CBS News' Royal Wedding Coverage

Amid speculation about Katie Couric's future at CBS News, the

network said Tuesday that the current CBS

Evening News anchor would lead its live coverage of the royal wedding of

Prince William and Kate Middleton from London on April 29.

The Early Show

co-anchor Erica Hill will contribute reports from outside Buckingham Palace on

the day of the nuptials, and Couric will anchor a one-hour primetime special

that night called The Royal Wedding:

Modern Majesty.

The two women will be in London leading up to the event,

with Couric anchoring the Evening News

from there for three nights starting April 27 and Hill co-anchoring The Early Show from across the pond

beginning April 25.

CBS Sunday Morning will feature royal wedding themed reports

on both April 24 and May 1. CBS Newspath, the network's affiliate news service,

will offer coverage April 24-30, with correspondents reporting from Westminster

Abbey and Buckingham Palace.

CBSNews.com will simulcast the network's live coverage

online and national correspondent Dan Raviv will anchor coverage for CBS Radio

News.