Couric Gets Parrothead Parody
By Staff
CBS News was spinning hard last week over Katie Couric’s ratings drop in her fourth week on the air. Although Evening News slipped to No. 3, a CBS press release trumpeted her"unprecedented double-digit, across-the-board gains!" (The 25-54 demo was a dead heat.)
But it didn’t stop radio station WPLJ New York from mocking the ex-Today host’s ratings woes in a send-up set to the tune of Jimmy Buffett’s "Margaritaville." To hear the song, click here.
"They hired a honey for sick lots of money/hoping their news would become number one," goes the opening lyric. "They’re not even lurking. The plan isn’t working/Can’t beat Brian Williams or Charlie Gibson."
And here comes the chorus: "Cause poor Katie Couric can’t get out of her own way/And I bet she’s sorry that she left Today."
The song was written and performed by Todd Pettengill, co-host of WPLJ’s Morning Show. He was unavailable to comment, but his executive producer, Joe Pardavila, says the satire was nothing personal: "We like to skewer anybody, and Katie was that day’s target."
While it may be true, as the song notes, that "most people don’t give a rat’s ass anyway" about Couric’s ratings, the song may just turn the legions of Parrotheads (as Buffett fans are known) into Katie-heads.
