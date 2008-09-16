Couric Gets Palin Sit-Down

Katie Couric will interview Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin Sunday, Sept. 28, and Monday, Sept. 29, CBS News confirmed Tuesday.

The interview, which will take place in the days before Alaska Gov. Palin’s debate with Democratic VP candidate Sen. Joe Biden (Del.) Oct. 2, will be broadcast that Monday on CBS Evening News with Katie Couric, with coverage continuing Tuesday morning on The Early Show and CBSNews.com.

In addition to the interview, coverage will showcase Couric’s travels with Palin as she campaigns with presidential nominee Sen. John McCain (Ariz.), and it will be available on CBSNews.com, as well as CBS Radio News.

Palin, who last week gave her first interview since being nominated to ABC News’ Charles Gibson, will sit down Wednesday with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity.