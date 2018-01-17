Couric to Co-Host Olympic Opening Ceremony on NBC

Former Today Show co-host Katie Couric was introduced by NBC Sports as the co-host for the opening ceremony at the upcoming PyeongChang Olympic games.



She will co-host with Mike Tirico, who takes over from long time Olympic host Bob Costas.



Couric said she previously co-hosted opening ceremonies from the Sydney, Salt Lake City and Athens Games.



“The opening ceremonies really set the tone for the games,” Couric said. “It’s a source of price for the home country.”



Couric said she’d only been introduced to Tirico 45 minutes before being introduced at a press event in New York Wednesday, but she said she was excited to work with him and that they had many mutual friends.