'Countdown' Premiere Tops CNN in Key Demo
The premiere broadcast of Countdown with Keith Olbermann on Current TV drew 179,000 viewers
in the advertiser-targeted adults 25-54 demo at 8 p.m. on Monday.
Countdown's
ratings also beat those of CNN's In the
Arena, which averaged 89,000 viewers in the demo, according to numbers
provided by Current, though that program's host, Eliot Spitzer, is on vacation this week.
The ratings fell short of those at Olbermann's former
network, MSNBC, which had 237,000 viewers in the key advertiser demo for Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell.
Current did not provide total viewer ratings for Countdown's premiere.
Olbermann has gone out of his way to downplay ratings
expectations, saying on a conference call last Friday that he is not concerned
with the early results. "We're very pleased," Olbermann said in a statement
Monday. "But like I said last week, it's one night. We'll need a couple of
weeks to know where we're starting, and we're truly interested in next year and
especially 2013."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.