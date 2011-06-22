'Countdown' Premiere Tops CNN in Key Demo

The premiere broadcast of Countdown with Keith Olbermann on Current TV drew 179,000 viewers

in the advertiser-targeted adults 25-54 demo at 8 p.m. on Monday.

Countdown's

ratings also beat those of CNN's In the

Arena, which averaged 89,000 viewers in the demo, according to numbers

provided by Current, though that program's host, Eliot Spitzer, is on vacation this week.

The ratings fell short of those at Olbermann's former

network, MSNBC, which had 237,000 viewers in the key advertiser demo for Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell.

Current did not provide total viewer ratings for Countdown's premiere.

Olbermann has gone out of his way to downplay ratings

expectations, saying on a conference call last Friday that he is not concerned

with the early results. "We're very pleased," Olbermann said in a statement

Monday. "But like I said last week, it's one night. We'll need a couple of

weeks to know where we're starting, and we're truly interested in next year and

especially 2013."