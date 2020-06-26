‘Council of Dads’ Won’t See Season Two on NBC

Council of Dads will not continue on NBC. The drama debuted March 24. The show is about a father who calls on some friends to help manage his family following a cancer diagnosis.

Tony Phelan & Joan Rater write and executive produce the series. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed executive produce too.

The cast includes Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Tom Everett Scott, J. August Richards, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver and Thalia Tran.

Richards wrote on Twitter, “So that’s a series wrap on #CouncilOfDads (aka the show has been cancelled)... I want to thank @JoanRater and @TonyTphelan for the willingness to give voice and representation to #gayfamilies , #blacklgbt , #qpoc and the worldwide #lgbtq community…”

The series sees Scott, father of four, get his life upended with a cancer diagnosis. He calls in his close friends to help him be a father. “Scott assembles a trusted group of role models that includes Anthony, his oldest friend; Larry, his AA sponsor; and Oliver, his surgeon and best friend to his wife, Robin,” said NBC. “These men agree to devote themselves to supporting and guiding Scott’s amazing family through all the triumphs and challenges life has to offer – just in case he ever can’t be there to do so himself.”

The show posted a 0.4 in overnight ratings in viewers 18-49 June 25, after a couple 0.3s.

Council of Dads is produced by Universal Television in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Midwest Livestock Productions.