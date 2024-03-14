Could 'Edge-Native' CDNs Lessen Streaming Subscriber Churn?

Netskrt Systems, a Vancouver-based content delivery network (CDN) startup, believes it has the tool set needed to provide high-quality streaming video to hard-to-reach rural areas.

The company is touting the ability to more effectively deliver live sports to these regions and fend off subscriber churn in the process.

When watching fast-paced, competitive content like live sports, Netskrt claims that frequent buffering and inferior video quality cause customers in rural areas to “become frustrated with a poor quality viewing experience."

Churn inevitably follows.

Netskrt says streaming companies can solve the problem by incorporating its “edge-native CDNs” (eCDNS), content delivery networks specifically designed to ensure high-quality viewing experiences for non-metropolitan customers.

By incorporating an edge-native CDN into their content delivery strategy, streaming services can extend the high-quality viewing to subscribers in remote and rural areas, and ensure that the up to 15% of subscribers living beyond metropolitan areas won’t have to suffer from buffering, or lower-resolution video, the company said.

The startup explains that eCDNs use a combination of cloud-based content and network management functions in order to ensure outskirt ISPs and content providers alike can verify and validate that all their customers are getting the best possible experience.

“Content providers get an online set of rights to distribute their content online, but the question is how can they they be sure that they're reaching everybody to monetize effectively,” explained Netskrt System’s VP of Product Strategy, Steve Miller-Jones, to Next TV. “With eCDNs, they can verify that they are actually reaching the entire population with a quality that’s acceptable today.”

Netskrt cites S&P Global Market Intelligence’s prediction that sports media rights payments will exceed $25 billion in 2023 as proof of the need to cater to sports viewers.

"Every major company has experienced serious technical issues when streaming live events that attract large viewing audiences watching simultaneously … edge-native CDNs put every subscriber within one hop of an edge cache, minimizing latency, enhancing the delivery speed of video content, and improving the metrics that affect quality of experience,” said Miller-Jones.

“When edge-native caching is in place, viewers in last mile, or ‘last subnet’ locations have an equally high quality viewing experience as millions of other subscribers in highly populated urban areas," he added.

In January, Netskrt partnered with global software-provider Thales to bring passengers full access to streaming services while inflight through the use of these same edge-native CDNs.

Founded in 2017 by CEO and technological entrepreneur Siegfried Luft, Netskrt has previously employed on-demand streaming on railways in the UK, Europe, North America and other underserved locations.

Luft is also president and owner of Gulf Islands broadband provider Beacon Wireless, which he started in 2010. He also founded cloud computing startup Siaras as well as the telecommunications supplier Zeugma Systems Inc.