'Cougar Town' Traveling to TBS

ABC's Cougar Town is headed to TBS, where it will begin airing in early 2013. TBS also has acquired the show's first three seasons, with 61 episodes in the can.

Deadline.com first reported the deal was in the works last week.

"Cougar Town is a smart, whimsical sitcom that draws its humor from likable, relatable characters" said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) in a statement. "We are thrilled to have Cougar Town moving to the TBS neighborhood as the network continues to expand its slate of original comedy series."

Cougar Town stars Courteney Cox as divorced mom Jules Cobb, who spends a lot of time drinking wine with her friends. The show's cast also includes Brian Van Holt, Christa Miller, Ian Gomez, Josh Hopkins, Busy Philips and Dan Byrd.

The show was co-created by Bill Lawrence, who executive produces, writes and directs the show. Lawrence also executive produced Scrubs and Spin City. Kevin Biegel, who teamed with Lawrence on Scrubs, also is executive producer and writer. Cox and David Arquette also are executive producers. Cougar Town is produced by ABC Studios.