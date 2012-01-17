'Cougar Town' to Return Feb. 14

ABC gave fans of Cougar Town an early Valentine's Day treat, announcing Tuesday that the comedy will return to its schedule on Feb. 14 at 8:30 p.m.

The network announced the news on Twitter, after initially leaving the series off its midseason schedule. Cougar Town steps in for the canceled Work It, which ABC pulled from the schedule over the weekend.

After the series return date was left in question, Cougar Town co-creators Bill Lawrence and Kevin Biegel had taken the series on tour, bringing cast members, writers and producers to cities around the country to host viewing parties. The duo also hosted an unofficial cocktail party for reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif., last week to raise awareness of the show.

Entertainment Group President Paul Lee said at ABC's presentation last Tuesday that the network had "a good launch pad" planned for Cougar Town's return, which will now lead out of freshman family sitcom Last Man Standing.