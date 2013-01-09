'Cougar Town' Draws 2.2 Million Viewers in TBS Premiere
RELATED: TCA-- 'Cougar Town' Creator on Move to TBS -- More Network Promotion, But It's theSame Show
Cougar Town premiered modestly for TBS, drawing 2.2
million total viewers Tuesday night.
The 10 p.m. debut also averaged 1.3 million adults 18-49 and
613,000 adults 18-34.
Those numbers fall slightly below the premieres of TBS' two
recent comedies (despite receiving much more promotion) Men at Work --
which drew 2.65 million total and 1.63 million adults 18-49 -- and Sullivan
& Son, which averaged 2.5 million total viewers but the same 1.3
million adults 18-49.
Cougar Town's final season on ABC premiered to a 1.8
rating with adults 18-49 and 4.88 million total viewers on Feb. 14, 2012.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.