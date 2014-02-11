Costas to Take Tuesday Off From Olympics Coverage

Bob Costas will take Tuesday off and be replaced by Matt Lauer on NBC's primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics.

Costas is suffering from an eye infection that started in his left eye but has since spread to both.

He called in to the Today show Tuesday morning to make the announcement.

“Reluctantly, I was trying to throw a complete game here, but I think we’re going to have to go to the bullpen," Costas told Lauer. "I don’t know if you’re aware of this or not, but you’re Mariano Rivera, at least tonight.”

It will be the first time since 1988 that Costas has not anchored a primetime Olympics broadcast for NBC.