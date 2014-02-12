Costas to Sit Out Another Night

Bob Costas will sit out his second straight day of Olympics coverage.

Costas phoned in to the Today show to tell Matt Lauer that he will be pinch hitting for him again Wednesday night.

“It’s an eye infection, and my eyes are so blurry and watery and become so light-sensitive that even in dim light they’re constantly tearing up," said Costas over the phone. "I can’t possibly be in the studio, so it’s not a case of just saying, ‘What the heck, I’ll go in not feeling well.”