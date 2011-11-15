Costas to Interview Jerry Sandusky on 'Rock Center'

Bob Costas will conduct an interview with former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky, who faces allegations of sexual abuse towards children, on Monday's Rock Center.

In the interview, Sandusky admitted to showering and horsing around with young boys but said he is not a pedophile.

Below is an excerpt of the interview, provided by NBC:

BOB COSTAS:

Mr. Sandusky, there's a 40-count indictment. The grand jury report contains specific detail. There are multiple accusers, multiple eyewitnesses to various aspects of the abuse. A reasonable person says where there's this much smoke, there must be plenty of fire. What do you say?JERRY SANDUSKY:

I say that I am innocent of those charges.BOB COSTAS:

Innocent? Completely innocent and falsely accused in every aspect?JERRY SANDUSKY:

Well I could say that, you know, I have done some of those things. I have horsed around with kids. I have showered after workouts. I have hugged them and I have touched their leg. Without intent of sexual contact.

Rock Center airs at 10 p.m. ET.