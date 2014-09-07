Costas and Kelly to Cohost 'B&C' Hall of Fame

To register for the 24th Annual B&C Hall of Fame ceremony, click here.

NBC and MLBN sportscaster Bob Costas and Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly will cohost the 24th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

The duo will induct the 2014 class at a gala Monday, Oct. 20 at New York City’s Waldorf Astoria.

Costas has been a fixture at NBC since the 1980s, where he has hosted primetime coverage for 10 Olympic Games, the World Series, the Super Bowl as well as major events from Triple Crown horseraces to golf's U.S. Open and Ryder Cup. He currently is host of Football Night in America and Costas Tonight and does play-by-play announcing for the MLB Network.

His body of work has garnered him 26 Emmy awards — more than any other sports broadcaster. He is also the only person to have nabbed Emmys in news, sports and entertainment.

He has been awarded National Sportscaster of the Year a record eight times and in 2012 was elected to the National Sporstcasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame.

Kelly, who joined Fox News Channel in 2004 as a Washington-based correspondent, currently anchors the network’s The Kelly File, the No. 2 ranked program in cable news. She previously hosted FNC’s America Live and co-anchored America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer.

Prior to Fox, she served as a general assignment reporter for WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C. and as a litigator.

Earlier this year, Kelly was named one of Time 100’s most influential people in the world.

The 2014 Hall of Fame inductees are:

• Emilio Azcárraga Jean –chairman of the board, president and CEO, Grupo Televisa

• Sean R.H. Bratches – executive VP, sales and marketing, ESPN

• Italia Commisso Weinand – executive VP, programming and human resources, Mediacom Communications Corp.

• Family Feud

• Doug Herzog – president, Viacom Entertainment Group

• Bill Koenigsberg – president, CEO and founder, Horizon Media

• Marc Lazarus – chairman, NBC Sports Group

• Mad Men

• David F. Poltrack – chief research officer, CBS Corp.; president, CBS Vision

• Robin Roberts – co-anchor, Good Morning America

• Bud Selig – commissioner, Major League Baseball

• Perry A. Sook – chairman, president and CEO, Nexstar Broadcasting Group

Selig will also be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.

“The Hall of Fame gala is always one of the most anticipated and exciting events of the year,” said Bill McGorry, chairman of the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. “It is our great privilege to be able to personally welcome these luminaries from the electronic arts into the Hall of Fame.”

Louis Hillelson, VP/group publisher, Broadcasting & Cable, added: “Our business continues to thrive in large measure due to the dynamic visionaries who continually demand and achieve new levels of excellence and innovation. We are proud to acknowledge these honorees for their hard work and immense talent and we look forward to joining them for a wonderful evening of celebration.”