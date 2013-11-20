Costas to Anchor NBC's Olympic Coverage for Record Tenth Time

Bob Costas will once again anchor NBC's primetime coverage of the 2014 Winter Olympics from Sochi, Russia, the network announced Wednesday.

The assignment makes Costas U.S. television's first 10-time Olympic primetime host; he will also helm NBC's late-night coverage as well for the third time (2000 Sydney, 1988 Seoul). This will be Costas' second time anchoring both primetime and late night and the first time he will anchor late night coverage for a Winter Games.

"With unmatched experience in the host chair, Bob's historical perspective and expertise will serve as a foundation for our Sochi coverage both in primetime and late night," said Jim Bell, executive producer of NBC Olympics. "There is no one better than Bob to lead us in telling the stories of the athletes and competition that captivate fans around the world."

The 2014 Sochi Olympics begin Feb. 6, 2014.