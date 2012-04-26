Costasto Anchor NBC's Olympic Coverage for Ninth Time

Bob Costas will

once again be the primary host for NBC's coverage of the 2012 London Olympic

Games, NBC Sports Group announced Thursday.

Costas will serve

as the primetime host, his ninth straight Olympics in that capacity and his

tenth Games overall. He has been the primetime host for all of NBC's Olympics

since 1992.

Sunday Night

Football

play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and Football Night in America co-host

Dan Patrick will anchor the live weekday and weekend coverage. Patrick will be making his Olympic hosting debut. Former tennis

player Mary Carillo will once again host the NBC late night coverage, her third

straight Olympics in that role.

Former tennis star

John McEnroe, gymnastics coach Bela Karolyi join the previously-announced Ryan Seacrest as correspondents.

The 2012 London Olympics begin Friday, July 27.