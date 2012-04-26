Costasto Anchor NBC's Olympic Coverage for Ninth Time
Bob Costas will
once again be the primary host for NBC's coverage of the 2012 London Olympic
Games, NBC Sports Group announced Thursday.
Costas will serve
as the primetime host, his ninth straight Olympics in that capacity and his
tenth Games overall. He has been the primetime host for all of NBC's Olympics
since 1992.
Sunday Night
Football
play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and Football Night in America co-host
Dan Patrick will anchor the live weekday and weekend coverage. Patrick will be making his Olympic hosting debut. Former tennis
player Mary Carillo will once again host the NBC late night coverage, her third
straight Olympics in that role.
Former tennis star
John McEnroe, gymnastics coach Bela Karolyi join the previously-announced Ryan Seacrest as correspondents.
The 2012 London Olympics begin Friday, July 27.
