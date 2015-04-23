‘Cosmos,’ ‘Adventure Time’ Nab Peabody Awards

Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time and Fox’s Cosmos are among the documentary, education, children’s programming and public service Peabody Awards winners announced Thursday.

Disney Junior’s educational Doc McStuffins joined Adventure Time as the children’s honorees.

HBO documentaries Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown and The Newburgh Sting were also named winners.

PBS grabbed three documentary winners with American Experience’s Freedom Summer, POV’s American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs and Frontline’s United States of Secrets. Independent Lens’ Brakeless also will take home a Peabody.

Flying Cloud Productions’ Human Harvest: China’s Illegal Organ Trade, Channel 4’s Children on the Frontline, Netflix’s Virunga, and Soft Vengeance: Albie Sachs and the New South Africa round out the documentary winners.

BBC World Service, for its Ebola work, and Univision’s coverage of abandoned children were public service awardees.

Winners will be presented their awards at the 74th annual Peabody Awards on May 31, which will be hosted by Fred Armisen.