Cosgrove Named COO/EVP for Discovery Channel, The Science Channel

Tom Cosgrove was named chief operating officer and executive vice president for Discovery Channel and The Science Channel.

In his new role, he will manage the network strategy for Discovery Channel, Discovery Communications’ flagship network, and The Science Channel, where he had served as general manager.

Cosgrove will report to Jane Root, president and GM of Discovery Channel.

“Tom is a tremendous asset to our networks. He understands both the business needs and realities of our industry, while being completely plugged into the creative development process. This will ensure balance and focus as we grow and innovate,” Root said in a statement.

Cosgrove succeeds Doug Coblens, who now serves as executive VP, business strategy and new media for Discovery Communications.