Corwin Departing Endemol Shine Group

Charlie Corwin, co-CEO and co-chairman at Endemol Shine Group, is leaving the company later this month, with Cris Abrego, also co-CEO and co-chairman, taking on sole leadership of its businesses across the U.S. and Latin America. Abrego will be CEO of Endemol Shine North America and chairman of Endemol Shine Americas.

Corwin will continue to be an executive producer on several Endemol Shine Studios scripted projects, including an adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Charlie for the role he’s played with Cris in leading Endemol Shine North America,” said Sophie Turner, Endemol Shine Group CEO. “His energy and humor will be much missed and he will be leaving us with our very best wishes for the future. Going forward, our U.S. and Latin American business is in brilliant hands with Cris at the helm of an outstandingly talented team in all areas. The business is ideally placed to build on this terrific momentum and enter an accelerated phase of growth.”

Abrego and Corwin were named co-CEOs of Endemol Shine North America in October 2014. Both added oversight of the Latin America division in January 2016, as they were named co-chairmen, Endemol Shine Americas.

“I am honored to be leading the Endemol Shine teams in both North America and Latin America, where we have a lot of momentum across all facets of our business and some very promising series set to launch in the coming months,” said Abrego. “Clearly we are all going to miss Charlie, who has been a great partner since we first joined the company together and he’s played an integral role in bringing together the tremendous leadership team we now have in place.”

Endemol Shine North America is one of the largest producers of unscripted programming in the U.S. Its subsidiaries include Authentic Entertainment, Original Media, True Entertainment and 51 Minds, and it has a strategic partnership with Ryan Seacrest Productions.

Unscripted shows include Big Brother, MasterChef and The Biggest Loser. Scripted series include Audience Network’s Kingdom and Showtime’s upcoming I’m Dying Up Here.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have worked alongside some of the most talented, creative people in our industry at Endemol Shine over these last three years,” said Corwin. “And I know that I’m leaving our teams here in North America and across Latin America in great hands with Cris Abrego, who is a leader in every sense of the word.”