Correspondent Jessica Williams Departs ‘Daily Show’

Jessica Williams is leaving The Daily Show, where she’s a correspondent, but will remain tethered to Comedy Central with a development deal. Williams, 26, arrived at Daily Show four years ago while studying at Cal State-Long Beach and performing with Los Angeles's Upright Citizens Brigade.

The cable net said in a statement:

“Comedy Central thanks the incredible Jessica Williams for over four amazing years with TheDaily Show and we couldn’t be more excited that Jessica remains in the Comedy Central family as we collaborate on her upcoming pilot.”

Williams' last day on Daily Show is June 30.

Earlier this year, Comedy Central announced independent development deals for Daily Show correspondents Williams and Jordan Klepper, with Williams cowriting, producing and starring in a half-hour scripted pilot.