Copyright Alliance Names Kupferschmid CEO

Keith Kupferschmid has been named CEO of the Washington-based Copyright Alliance.

Kupferschmid, who has been senior VP and general counsel of the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), succeeds Sandra Aistars, who exited the association to join George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., as head of its new Arts & Entertainment program.

Kupferschmid headed the anti-piracy division at SIIA.

The Copyright Alliance represents over 40 artist and creator membership organizations and others looking to protect their intellectual property. Members include Time Warner, Viacom, NBCU, CBS, Disney and the National Association of Broadcasters.