'Cops' Moving to Spike TV in Fall

Cops, which will end its 25th

season on Fox in May, will move to a new cable home on Spike TV this September,

the network announced on Monday.





Spike will continue to air Cops in its Saturday at 8

p.m. timeslot. The network will also acquire some of the documentary-reality

series' archive episodes.





"Cops is a remarkable series that has been able

to sustain strong ratings well into its third decade, a monumental achievement

in television," said Spike TV president Kevin Kay. "As we continue to

grow and expand our audience, new episodes of Cops, with its loyal

audience of adults 18-49, is the perfect addition to our primetime lineup on

Saturday nights."





Though Cops had been a staple of Fox's Saturday

lineup for decades, the network began pre-empting it last season with live

sports like NASCAR, UFC and Major League baseball.





The series originally premiered in 1989 and has aired more

than 900 new episodes following officers in 140 different cities. It is created

by John Langley, who previously produced Undercover Stings for Spike TV.



Cops

has aired in syndication for the past 20 years and a newversion of the show called Cops Reloaded is being re-cut to air in

broadcast and cable syndication this fall.