Copps Praises HEAD RUSH

Discovery Channel's new HEAD RUSH science programming got a shout-out, complete

with exlamation point, from FCC Commissioner Michael Copps this week as programming that "truly serves the public interest!"

The

commercial-free after-school block, which also airs Saturdays from 7-9 a.m., debuted Aug. 23. It is targeted toward middle school students.

Discovery calls it part of the network's commitment to the

White House's STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)

education program.

"I welcome

Discovery's launch of Science Channel's new educational and

commercial-free HEAD RUSH programming," said Copps in a statement posted

on the FCC's Web site. "Our country needs to reassert

its genius in science, math and engineering for the challenging and

competitive Twenty-First Century world our kids are growing up in."

Science plus

TV is not a new equation, from Beakman's World and Bill Nye to the

beakers wielded by the Boomer generation's Mr. Wizard, but the White

House is pushing for more hard sciences education

as an issue of future global competitiveness.