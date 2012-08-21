'Copper' Premiere Is BBC America's Highest-Rated Debut

Sunday's premiere of Copper drew 1.1 million total viewers to BBC America in its 10 p.m. debut, making it the highest-rated series premiere in network history. The series also drew 514,000 viewers in the adults 25-54 demo.

Across its premiere and three consecutive replays, Copper drew 1.8 million total viewers. The series is BBC America's first original scripted series.

Perry Simon, general manager, channels, BBC Worldwide America commented: "This is a great result for BBC America, as our distribution continues to grow - now approaching 80 million homes. The response to Copper has been tremendous and we're off to a promising start."