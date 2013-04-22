Cooperstein Promoted to VP of Programming and Development at ABC Family

Marci Cooperstein has been named VP, programming and development at ABC Family, the network announced Monday. Cooperstein will oversee the development of new original series and existing programs.

In her previous post as executive director, programming and development, Cooperstein developed such series as The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Baby Daddy and Switched at Birth, as well as the network's new reality series, Dancing Fools, set to debut later this year.

"Marci has a proven ability to develop shows that connect with millennials and further our brand," said Kate Juergens, executive VP, original programming and development. "She is a gifted leader with great passion, a creative edge and an exceptional eye for talent."