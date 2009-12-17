Cooper, Griffin Again On Board For CNN New Year's Eve

Anderson Cooper and comedian Kathy Griffin will host CNN's

New Year's Eve program, New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Kathy

Griffin Dec. 31. The two will host the festivities from New

York City's Times Square.

Griffin

first came on board as co-host in 2008, drawing attention for her off-the-cuff

style and not always child-friendly remarks.

For 2009, the network is also adding entertainer Lance Bass,

who will be reporting from the Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. In addition,

Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon will be in the crowd at Times Square interviewing

attendees. Gary Tuchman will be in

Central Park for the annual midnight run, Ed Henry will report from Honolulu, Hawaii and John

Zarrella from Key West, Fla.

The special will run from 11p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET and will be

simulcast on CNN International.

Leading up to the New Year's Eve Live will be a

special edition of Anderson

Cooper 360, dubbed "All the Best, All the Worst of 2009."

Correspondent Tom Foreman will host a panel consisting of

colleague Jack Gray, HLN host Joy Behar, Ben Stein, MTV's Sway Calloway, The

Daily Beast's Tina Brown, Time Magazine columnist Joel Stein,

comedian Margaret Cho and conservative strategist Leslei Sanchez.