Cooking Channel Premieres ‘Late Nite Eats’ Sept. 28

Cooking Channel will premiere the series Late Nite Eats Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. The show sees chef Jordan Andino on a road trip, seeking out the best dishes available after dark.

In each episode, Andino visits a new city and three local restaurants cooking up interesting creations in the late-night food scene. He meets the chefs as they prepare their signature dishes, mingles with late-night diners and tastes the restaurants’ most popular after-hours dishes.

The series kicks off in Pittsburgh. Andino heads to The Yard in Shadyside, where a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches awaits. Andino then ventures downtown to Pirata, where he gets a taste of their Caribbean-themed late night menu. Lastly, it's a trip to Lawrenceville for Japanese-style street food at Umami.

Other episodes see Andino visit Montreal, Providence, Vancouver, Portland, Maine, St. Louis, Nashville, Charleston, Atlanta, Tucson, Sacramento, Oakland and Toronto.

Chef Andino has worked at The French Laundry and Jean Georges.

Cooking Channel is part of Scripps Networks Interactive.