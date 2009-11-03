Cookie Jar Offers Free Kiddie classics

Free, full-length TV episodes of more than 50 kids series became available online with Cookie Jar Entertainment's launch today of Jaroo.com.

Jaroo went live with more than 500 episodes from such programs as "Inspector Gadget" and "The Adventures of Paddington Bear. The site plans to boost its content past the 2,000-episode mark over the next three months, and also plans U.S. premieres of new shows such as "Mona the Vampire."

"The site was specially designed to be easily navigated and hosted in a kid-safe, kid-friendly environment," Cookie Jar senior veep of digital media Kenneth Locker said, "without the worry of unwholesome content or unsightly ads."

