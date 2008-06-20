Cookie Jar, DIC Entertainment to Merge

Entertainment and education company Cookie Jar Group has agreed to merge with brand management company DIC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. The companies say the merger will create one of the world’s largest independent children’s entertainment and education brands.

The merged company will feature an animation library with 6,000 half-hours of programming featuring characters such as American Greetings, Strawberry Shortcake, Mommy & Me, Inspector Gadget and Horseland and Cake. DIC has already established relationships with global brands such as McDonald’s, General Mills, and Wal-Mart. KidsCo, the international children’s television channel, will also be featured in the merger.

“The combination of Cookie Jar and DIC is exciting for kids and families, broadcasters and retailers around the world,” said Cookie Jar’s President and COO Toper Taylor in a statement. “Our combined company will be a powerhouse in children’s brands, with global reach through television, DVD, online, books, music, and consumer products. We will be a more valuable partner for broadcasters, licensors and retailers with our global broadcast, licensing, retail and promotions.”